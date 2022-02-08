Bike giveaway available for people displaced by West Ashley fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cooper River Cycles bike shop is offering free bike rentals for anyone affected by the Palms Apartment fire in West Ashley.

Owner Gage Cooper said he wants to help get people’s minds off the unfortunate situation.

“If they have some downtime and can sneak away from all the stress and headaches… I thought that would be a nice little getaway,” Cooper said.

The fire destroyed five buildings and displaced nearly 180 residents.

Cooper said the best way to request a bike rental is to call their bike shop at (843) 480-4464 or email them at info@cooperrivercycles.com.

Currently, you can rent bikes at their Daniel Island location 162 Seven Farms Drive.

Charleston Fire officials say they are not ready to determine the cause of the fire and said its origin may not be known for several days. They now hope videos from the early morning fire may help their investigation.