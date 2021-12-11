Former Redskins wide receiver, Charleston native gives away bikes at St. John’s High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Washington Redskins’ Charlie Brown paid his alma mater with a special visit on Saturday.

The former wide receiver hosted an annual bike giveaway at St. John’s High School for underprivileged children in the John’s Island and Greater Charleston area.

“It’s the greatest time of the year, Christmas, and [I] just want to make a lot of kids in the community happy by giving away free bikes,” Brown said. “We did it last year as well, and we decided to give away a little bit more bikes, 50 bikes, that was our goal and we accomplished that goal.”

Brown grew up in the Johns Island area and graduated from St. John’s High School. He previously held a giveaway last year and gave away bikes to elementary school children in John’s Island. In 2021, in addition to Angel Oak and Mount Zion, he wanted to extend his reach a bit further into the Charleston region.

“This year I wanted to extend a little further out into the Charleston area, James Island Elementary, Clyde Burns Elementary, [and] Mary Ford,” Brown said.

Elementary school parents and guardians showed up at the school around noon to pick up the bikes.

With community help, the Charlie Brown Foundation was able to assemble about 50 bikes. Brown wants to double that number for next year’s giveaway.

“Just to see the smiles on the kid’s face first of all, but then the parents are so elated and just so thankful that someone can come into their children’s lives or their lives, and present a bike to their child,” Brown said.

“It makes me feel very good, I could hardly get any sleep last night because I was so excited, I just thank God that he’s given me the help, and the friends of my volunteers and families to give back to make a child or children happy, you know that’s the best thing in the world,” Brown said.

The Charlie Brown Foundation is looking for more donations and sponsors. Those interested in volunteering can go to any elementary school to express interest. They can also call the foundation directly at (843) 624-9266