CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kick back with some live music, create some home decor, or go to a hockey game and support a good cause!

Here’s some events happening this weekend:

Live at Firefly: The ‘Suite’ Sounds of Ellington

This Friday at Firefly Distillery, come out and enjoy “The Suite Sounds of Ellington,” performed by the Charleston Jazz Orchestra.

Guests can lay out at the distillery and enjoy two pieces from Ellington’s career; The New Orleans Suite and The Far East Suite.

Firefly will provide cocktails, wine, beer, and food trucks to enjoy during the performance.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and military members, and $10 for students.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Palmetto Park Jam

Local tribute band The Reckoning will perform this Saturday at Palmetto Islands County Park. The band will perform a series of songs described as the “Grateful Dead”

Gates for the park open at 10 a.m. with live music starting at 12 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase per car at $50. Advance purchases are encouraged as the event may sell out and limited ticket sales will be available on-site.

There will also be several food trucks and craft vendors.

Palmetto Islands County Park is located at 444 Needlebrush Parkway in Mount Pleasant.

Pink in the Rink Night

MUSC Health will host its Pink in the Rink Night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The South Carolina Stingrays hockey team will wear pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to charities supporting the Share Our Suzy breast cancer nonprofit.

Be one of the first 1,000 fans to get a “I Fight For” sign!

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6:05 p.m.

Download mobile tickets ahead of the game.

The North Charleston Coliseum is located at 5001 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston.

DIY Bench & Porch Planter Workshop

This Saturday, Board & Brush is hosting a DIY Bench & Porch Planter Workshop.

Join in on this workshop to create a unique piece of furniture for your porch at home.

Attendees can choose from a variety of design options to create beautiful designs.

Materials and instructions will be provided.

Pre-registration can be done here – tickets are $115.

The workshop begins at 11 a.m. and is located at 1300 Savannah Highway, Suite 2 in West Ashley.

Pop-up Market at Firefly

Firefly Distillery will bring back its Holy City Farmers Market this Saturday through November.

Guests can shop at the distillery from noon through 4 p.m. from over 20 vendors.

There will also be live music and welcomed visits to the History Room to view the distillation and bottling process.

Food trucks will be on location every weekend with a full bar on the back porch.