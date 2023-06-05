MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ever since Summerville native T.J. Hopkins put on his first pair of baseball pants at the age of 2. All he’s ever wanted to do is play baseball in the Major Leagues.

This past Saturday, that boyhood dream became a reality. The Cincinnati Reds called Hopkins up to the bigs.

Both parents, Timmy and Missy received a call from their son Saturday afternoon and are now in Cincinatti with other family members and friends.

Missy is overwhelmed by the memories flooding in of her son’s journey and the support here in the Lowcountry.