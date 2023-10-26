CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Operation Gratitude is coming to the North Charleston Coliseum on Nov. 9, holding an assembly day for participants to build care packages for local first responders and military veterans.

There are two shifts available for sign-up: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Click here to sign-up: https://www.operationgratitude.com/event/charleston-assembly-day/

The goal for assembly day is to put together 2,500 care packages for first responders for National First Responders Day and 2,500 packages for local veterans to be sent out for Veterans Day.

Items in the care packages include personal care items, hygiene products, snacks, handmade items, and letters of gratitude for the box’s recipient. Volunteers 13 years old and older are welcome to sign up.

Operation Gratitude is a non-profit organization that says its purpose is to make first responders and military members feel appreciated and that their sacrifices are seen.