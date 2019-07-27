A Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy placed on administrative leave after DUI arrest

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for DUI by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Deputy Richard Powell was driving a personal vehicle during the incident.

He had been employed with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since 1995.

Powell was lodged into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Powell was placed on administrative leave with pay, pending an internal affairs investigation as a result of the incident.

