A different approach for hurricane season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Despite a pandemic—hurricane season is right around the corner.

A hurricane task force made up by Shannon Scaff, the Director of Emergency Management for the City of Charleston, and other city entities have been working on cementing plans for hurricanes in the wake of COVID-19.

I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a hurricane season where it’s been more important to make sure that yourself and your families are prepared. Have a plan in place so that if we are told to evacuate, Charleston is going to support that order. People need to understand that leading threat with a hurricane is not wind, the category of storm, it’s the water. Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management

Scaff said that the plans for shelters are still being worked out with Charleston County and the Red Cross as they figure out how to create them with social distancing in mind.

We’re going to want to have people to have a plan in place, know where they are going, rely on the shelter of last resort as a last resort. Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management

As for keeping your home protected during a hurricane, Adam Cantrell, an agent with State Farm, said to make sure to review your home or rental insurance policies before a storm comes. He also added that if you do not have flood insurance, know that there is a delay in coverage.

FEMA has a 30 day wait, so if you can to me today and wanted tgo buy a flood insurance policy, it wouldn’t be effective until June 27th. Adam Cantrell, State Farm Insurance

Scaff ended with a note about your go-pack, reminding that you may need to update it to also protect against COVID-19.

In the past you’ve been having batteries, and maybe your important papers and all that, but you’re going to need to add to your list. Yah know, having those mask, and having hand-sanitizers. Shannon Scaff, Director of Emergency Management

What you’ll need for your go-pack.

