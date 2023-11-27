DORCHESTER COUNTY S.C. (WCBD)– Residents in Bridlewood Farms say their community retention pond recently started smelling like bleach and now they’re noticing several dead fish.

Neighbors say the issues started last Wednesday after Dorchester County flushed the fire hydrants in the area.

On Thursday morning residents said they noticed the smell of chemicals coming from the retention pond they said that the water looked cloudy and was covered in a gray residue. Then they noticed several dead fish floating in the pond.

Residents like Allen Grooms say this community retention pond is usually a beautiful sight and great fishing spot but last Wednesday something changed.

“Dorchester county was out here purging the fire hydrant and it cause the pond behind me to flood and didn’t think nothing of it and then my wife said she smelled a chlorine smell,” said Grooms.

Joel Byrd a resident, believe the hydrant flushing caused some kind of pollution in the pond and it is having devastating impacts on the wildlife.

The pond here behind us and the one behind my house that drains into this it killed all those fish I mean some of the fish was there to stop the weeds from growing up in the ponds and to keep it nice and then some of them where in there for the kids to catch and release so it give them something to do besides run the streets,” said Byrd.

Despite reaching out to agencies like Dorchester County government and the South Carolina department of natural resources the community said nothing has been done but they’re hopeful that will change soon. They say the retention pond is a centerpiece of the community.

News 2 reached out to the department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina department of Natural Resources, and we are still waiting to hear back.