SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), one person is dead, and one person is in custody after an incident at the Summerwind Apartment Complex Thursday evening.

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch received reports of a disturbance in the complex around 8:13 p.m. Several DCSO units arrived on the scene to find a person on the ground with severe injuries.

The injured person was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

One suspect was apprehended after officers heard witness testimonies. Law enforcement officials say there is no immediate threat to the community.

DCSO Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigation Division have taken over the investigation.

This story is developing.