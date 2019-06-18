A free manufacturing class for some Lowcountry residents

Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Economic Development Department will hold three drop-in public information meetings for residents interested in participating in the ManuFirstSC™ Certificate Program, formerly known as Lean Manufacturing.

Dorchester County implemented the program in January 2018, in support of existing industries to fill the labor pipeline with qualified applicants who lack manufacturing experience. The certificate serves as the equivalent of one year of manufacturing experience. This unique training equips program participants with a basic, entry level understanding of the manufacturing process.

The training program was originally developed between Volvo, Berkeley County, Trident Tech, and other groups.

Dorchester County residents who are interested in enrolling in the 4-week program must attend one of below drop-in meetings to sign-up for the upcoming ManuFirstSC™ Certificate Program:

Tuesday, June 18, 6:00 PM at the Ridgeville Community Center

Thursday, June 20, 6:00 PM at Woodland High School

Monday, July 1, 6:00 PM at the Dorchester County Library – St. George Branch

The actual course begins July 13th at the Dorchester County quick jobs training center in Saint George. Once complete, each student will hold a certificate that equals one year of manufacturing experience.