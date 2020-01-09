A guide to delicious meals and deals for Charleston Restaurant Week 2020

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)- It’s an eleven day celebration of the best Lowcountry cuisine– Charleston Restaurant Week 2020 is happening now through Monday, January 19th.

Nearly 100 restaurants are offering special dishes and prix fixe menus with prices that are typically lower than normal.

Check out a restaurant participating in Charleston Restaurant Week in your neighborhood:

Downtown, Charleston

39 Rue De Jean

5 Church

82 Queen

Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar

Anson Restaurant

Basil Thai

Bay Street Biergarten

Blossom

Bourbon N’ Bubbles

Burwells Stone Fire Grill

Butcher & Bee

CO

Coast Bar and Grill

Delaney Oyster House

East Bay Meeting House

Eleve- Grand Bohemian Hotel

Eli’s Table

Fleet Landing

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen

Gabrielle of Charleston

Goulette

Halls Chophouse

Hank’s Seafood

Henrietta’s at The Dewberry

High Cotton

Hooked Seafood

Hyman’s Seafood

Indaco

Josephine

Le Farfalle

Magnolias

Mellow Mushroom

MESU

Minero

Muse

O-Ku

Oak Steakhouse

Old Towne Grill & Seafood

Oyster House

Parcel 32

Pawpaw

Peninsula Grill

Pink Cactus

Poogan’s Porch

Poogan’s Smokehouse

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Revival

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Slightly North of Broad

Starts Rooftops Bar & Grill

Swamp Fox Restaurant & Bar at Francis Marion Hotel

The Barbadoes Room

The Establishment

The Macintosh

The Watch: Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits

Victor Social Club

Vincent Chicco’s

Virginia’s on King

Wild Common

Zero George

Mount Pleasant

Basil Thai

Bistro Toulouse

Butcher & the Boar

Cantina 76

Eliza’s Bar + Kitchen

Grace & Grit

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

NICO

Red Drum Restaurant

Red’s Ice House

Saltwater Cowboys

SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar

Tavern & Table

Topsail Restaurant & Bar

James Island / Folly Beach

Bohemian Bull

Fam’s Brewing Co.

Jalisco’s Taqueria & Tequila

Nexton

Halls Chophouse

Park Circle

Basil Thai

West Ashley

Al Di La

Mellow Mushroom

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails

Johns Island / Kiawah

Cantina 76- Freshfields Village

Cherrywood BBQ & Ale House of Kiawah Resort

FortyEight- Wine Bar & Kitchen

The Atlantic Room at the Ocean Course

Tomasso at Turtle Point

Daniel Island

Dockery’s

North Charleston

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse

Mellow Mushroom

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse

Summerville

Mellow Mushroom

SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse

Sullivan’s Island

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

Isle of Palms / Wild Dunes

Coastal Provisions

For a look at menus & prices of participating restaurants, click here.