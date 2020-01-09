A guide to delicious meals and deals for Charleston Restaurant Week 2020

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)- It’s an eleven day celebration of the best Lowcountry cuisine– Charleston Restaurant Week 2020 is happening now through Monday, January 19th.
Nearly 100 restaurants are offering special dishes and prix fixe menus with prices that are typically lower than normal.
Check out a restaurant participating in Charleston Restaurant Week in your neighborhood:
Downtown, Charleston
- 39 Rue De Jean
- 5 Church
- 82 Queen
- Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar
- Anson Restaurant
- Basil Thai
- Bay Street Biergarten
- Blossom
- Bourbon N’ Bubbles
- Burwells Stone Fire Grill
- Butcher & Bee
- CO
- Coast Bar and Grill
- Delaney Oyster House
- East Bay Meeting House
- Eleve- Grand Bohemian Hotel
- Eli’s Table
- Fleet Landing
- Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen
- Gabrielle of Charleston
- Goulette
- Halls Chophouse
- Hank’s Seafood
- Henrietta’s at The Dewberry
- High Cotton
- Hooked Seafood
- Hyman’s Seafood
- Indaco
- Josephine
- Le Farfalle
- Magnolias
- Mellow Mushroom
- MESU
- Minero
- Muse
- O-Ku
- Oak Steakhouse
- Old Towne Grill & Seafood
- Oyster House
- Parcel 32
- Pawpaw
- Peninsula Grill
- Pink Cactus
- Poogan’s Porch
- Poogan’s Smokehouse
- Rappahannock Oyster Bar
- Revival
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Slightly North of Broad
- Starts Rooftops Bar & Grill
- Swamp Fox Restaurant & Bar at Francis Marion Hotel
- The Barbadoes Room
- The Establishment
- The Macintosh
- The Watch: Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits
- Victor Social Club
- Vincent Chicco’s
- Virginia’s on King
- Wild Common
- Zero George
Mount Pleasant
- Basil Thai
- Bistro Toulouse
- Butcher & the Boar
- Cantina 76
- Eliza’s Bar + Kitchen
- Grace & Grit
- Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
- NICO
- Red Drum Restaurant
- Red’s Ice House
- Saltwater Cowboys
- SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar
- Tavern & Table
- Topsail Restaurant & Bar
James Island / Folly Beach
- Bohemian Bull
- Fam’s Brewing Co.
- Jalisco’s Taqueria & Tequila
Nexton
- Halls Chophouse
Park Circle
- Basil Thai
West Ashley
- Al Di La
- Mellow Mushroom
- Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
- Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails
Johns Island / Kiawah
- Cantina 76- Freshfields Village
- Cherrywood BBQ & Ale House of Kiawah Resort
- FortyEight- Wine Bar & Kitchen
- The Atlantic Room at the Ocean Course
- Tomasso at Turtle Point
Daniel Island
- Dockery’s
North Charleston
- Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse
- Mellow Mushroom
- Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse
Summerville
- Mellow Mushroom
- SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar
- Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse
Sullivan’s Island
- Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
Isle of Palms / Wild Dunes
- Coastal Provisions
For a look at menus & prices of participating restaurants, click here.