A look at the redesigned News 2 mobile app 📲

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you updated the News 2 app? The clean, redesigned look allows you to get the content you want quicker than ever before. From news to weather to video, it’s all at your fingertips.

How to navigate the new app

The new app can be a little tricky to navigate at first. The app’s homepage shows you the latest news and top stories of the day. You’ll also find local weather, latest video, and state news.





Click on the weather button at the bottom of the app – this will take you to Storm Team 2’s forecast. You’ll find our team’s latest video forecast, county-by-county conditions, live radar and a 7-day forecast. Add your zip code for weather conditions where you live.







How to watch our news LIVE

The live button at the bottom of the app will show a red ‘on’ icon when News 2 is on the air. Here, you’ll find the latest news, weather and more from our current broadcast.

Click the ‘latest’ icon at the bottom of the page to go back to the home screen.

The “hamburger” menu

This icon can be found in the upper left corner of the app and looks like three horizontal lines. This is where the navigation begins.

Click on that icon and you’ll find all the latest content from News 2. You can quickly access local news, South Carolina news, national news and weather with the tap of your finger.







Just below that, you’ll find news that is specific to your county, news from the nation’s capital, COVID-19 news, entertainment, special projects and more.

You can also submit a news tip or tell us your story by scrolling down in that menu.

Saving stories for later

See a story you want to read but don’t have the time now? When you click on an article, tap on the ribbon near the story’s headline to save it for later. You’ll find saved stories by clicking on the ‘saved’ button at the bottom of the app’s homepage.





When you update the app – or download it for the first time – you’ll be prompted to select what push alerts you’ll want to receive. This will ensure you see the content that is important to you. Everyone will receive major breaking news stories.

Search WCBD News 2 in the Apple app store or Google Play store to download or upgrade your version now. You can also find it by visiting counton2.com/apps or by scanning the QR code below.

Count on News 2 for the latest information in the app, on our website counton2.com, or on the air.