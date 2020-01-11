A look into the Fisher House

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Known as the ‘Ronald McDonald House’ for Veterans, the Fisher House on Meeting Street celebrated their 2 year anniversary today.

The Charleston Fisher House is one of 86 homes in the country, and in 2 years has helped provide over 1,650 Veteran families a haven. That haven is a free extended stay with meals prepared each night by volunteers for those who’s loved ones are battling again, but this time with their health.

In order to stay at the Fisher House, it must be coordinated with the VA in addition to the family, or caretakers applying to live 50 miles away from the treatment facility.

For more information and how to apply to stay at the home, click here.

If you do not have a loved one in need, or are not in need yourself but wish to help through volunteering or a donation, click here or call 843-805-8200.

