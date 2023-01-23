NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Claudell Harris Jr. is starting to come into his own in his sophomore campaign at Charleston Southern.

“Really my teammates, I feel like are usually on and off the court really help with my performance on the court,” said CSU guard Claudell Harris Jr.

After two 30-point efforts two weeks ago, including a career high 34 against High Point.

Claudell was named the Big South Conference player of the week.

“I have a big chip on my shoulder. So getting stuff like that, I feel like coming in to the Big South I’ve been wanting that for a long time, that’s what I strive for are those type of accolades.”

And while the three letters on the front of his jersey gave him his opportunity in college.

The eight letters on the back mean even more.

“It’s a legacy, it’s a lot on my shoulders to carry on it. I feel like I’m doing a good job so far.”

The son of Louisiana, Claudell was named after his father, Claudell Harris Sr.

“Still gives me chills every time I see it. Something I just thought of since he was young and to see it come true is an awesome feeling,” Claudell Harris Sr. said.

Harris Sr. and his family come to see their son play at CSU as often as they can.

Not from a town nearby, but several states over. Flying in from New Orleans.

“We made a promise, regardless of which school he chose, even if it was 750 miles away, that we would continue to support,” said Harris Sr.

The two link up during games mainly at the free throw line.

Words of encouragement mean a lot to the son as his father is just feet away.

“It’s a big difference when they’re here and when they’re not here. I’m able to see them look in the stands and I see they’re supporting me. Clapping with a smile on their face or even if I’m doing bad they’re still supporting me. So it’s a big deal for me,” Harris Jr. said.

The elder has been in the younger’s shoes before.

“I know how tough it is to get to play on this level and it’s a dream come true for me as well to see him play on this level,” said Claudell Harris Sr.

Claudell Harris Jr. has made some noise for the Bucs out on the wing this season.

He’s fueled by his families love and support thanks to the wings of flight.