A McClellanville man potentially connected to the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel to be sentenced on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man is expected in federal court on Monday.

Timothy Taylor is facing charges and will be sentenced on Monday for a 2011 McDonald’s robbery. Taylor was prosecuted for the same robbery in state court in 2011. Right now, Taylor faces 10 to 20 years in prison.

The federal government later filed an indictment charging Taylor with the same crime. Taylor pleaded guilty to those federal charges as well.

The FBI believes Taylor is connected to the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel.

Taylor’s lawyers suggest prosecutors added the federal charges hoping he would give up evidence in the Drexel case. However, Taylor’s lawyers argue he had no involvement in her disappearance.

Brittanee Drexel was last seen while on spring break in Myrtle Beach back in 2009. Then in 2016, the FBI announced Drexel was taken to McClellanville. Agents said she was held against her will and killed. Drexel is presumed dead although her body has never been found.

Taylor is expected to go before a judge at 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Downtown Charleston.