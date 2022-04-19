CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The CAA Women’s Golf Tournament played just under six thousand yards last week in Southport, North Carolina.

The C of C women brought their game to St James [golf club].

Traveling back down the Carolina coast as conference champions.

“They never really let the pressure get to them. It was a little tight there at the turn on the last day but they stayed in the moment and played their hearts out,” said Head Coach Jamie Futrell.

The College, a model of consistency in the conference.

In eight seasons, they’ve won the tournament title four times.

“Coaches have years that are special and teams they love and this would be right up there with any time I’ve ever had,” Futrell said.

Futrell and the Cougars were led by a golfer from across the pond and one across town.

Germany’s Viktoria Hund captured the individual title after letting it slip away a year ago.

“It was pretty cool for me to like go birdie birdie on 17 and 18 and actually win on those final holes this year,” CAA individual champion Viktoria Hund said.

Oceanside alum Emma Schimpf didn’t feel the pressure to perform for her town school.

Finishing second in the tournament to her teammate.

“It’s a big honor and a lot of people really support us so it’s really fun to see,” OCA alum Emma Schimpf said.

This special team shares a special bond with one another,

And their postseason journey will continue in next months NCAA tournament.