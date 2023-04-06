Niall Gannon and Grippon Boags stand beside a Lost Children memorial at a Charleston cemetery on March 19. (courtesy of Anthony Marques)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Grippon Boags has a new cemetery memorial to care for these days.

And for the former Charleston mortician, that’s just fine with him.

“People are using it,” Boags said last week at the Trinity A.M.E./Harleston-Boags Cemetery about the three-week-old memorial for deceased children. “People are coming. People know it’s here, and they’re taking advantage of it.”

He wants folks from near and far to visit, maybe even say a few prayers. He’d like them to think about the world’s lost children, even if it’s just a tiny tract off Huguenin Avenue and Algonquin Road.

“(The visits) go to show you that people really care about children in the world,” the caretaker said.

A child’s tragic death

The octogenarian’s long-term care for 5-year-old Herbie Brown’s grave resulted from a heartbreaking hit-and-run death in 1983. The mortician heeded a social worker’s call to prepare the boy’s body for an eternal grave when she could find no one else to help. That included a ceremony, a burial site, and a specialized coffin. Boags footed the financial cost himself.

Over time, Boags has turned the grave into a memorial for other lost children with tragic circumstances. Boags also memorialized a Colorado family’s two dead children and a North Carolina family who tragically lost their son — both involved patricides.

Heart issues in 2013 forced him to take some therapeutic time. He turned that into weekly visits to Brown’s grave.

Now, a larger, permanent marbled stone is a companion to the boy’s gravestone.

The concept has a straightforward approach. The memorial stone has slots to write prayer notes for lost children. The seed paper with pens is available in a nearby box. Visitors are encouraged to place their prayers in the slots. Precipitation dissolves the seed paper, dropping seeds to the ground with the hopes of blossoms.

Boags said Citadel graduate and Missouri resident Niall Gannon saw a Charleston Post and Courier article about him. Curious about this former Benedictine monk and mortician’s dedication, the man found Boags at Murray’s Mortuary off Rivers Avenue.

“I called him up and struck up a friendship,” Gannon said. “And, on the spot, he goes, ‘I want you to pray for me and go down to Little Herbie’s grave. And then I want you to go down with me to Edisto.’ And that’s where it started.”

The two memorials at this Charleston cemetery.

Gannon and his family worked with Boags to bring a fitting memorial to the cemetery. For Gannon, another friend’s family tragedy helped plant seeds, so to speak, for the memorial’s inception.

After a few days, Boags called his friend to say visitors burned through 25 seed papers. Within a week, the men ordered 80 more for the box.

“That was the original plan,” Gannon said. “We’ll just keep feeding it.”

Gannon, who lives in Missouri but works in Charleston throughout the year, plans to visit the memorial while helping out when he can. He hopes the memorial can inspire others, whether one or 100 visitors.

Film plans

On March 19, the men dedicated the memorial with a small group of Brown’s family members and friends.

An hour later, Boags and his wife, Catherine, joined a group of 25-plus filmgoers for the free showing of “The Love 4 A Stranger” at the Terrace Theater. Gannon and his wife, Gretchen, also attended.

Vermont filmmaker Anthony Marques’s short film portrayed the life of Boags and his message of kindness and dedication. Marques worked on the movie for two years, even staying with Boags briefly. Ultimately, Boags’s message of compassion and patience helped get him through the battle for the movie’s creation.

“I think we have something real,” Marques said after the premiere. “I think the story itself is very important.”

The filmmaker collaborated with South Carolina residents Dallas and Daniel Kline on the project. Gannon also had a hand in the film’s creation. Marques said a complete version was in the works.

Summerville’s Baum Temple A.M.E. Zion Church plans to have an April 30 showing. Future screenings could follow with film festival entries on the horizon.

Cemetery upkeep plans

Boags’s cemetery and surrounding ones are right in the middle of a popular Charleston area.

The cemetery is behind the former Pepsi plant in an area undergoing significant urban renewal. A new high-rise apartment complex named The Quin shadows the graveyard.

According to a 2021 Charleston Post and Courier story, Charlotte-based White Point Partners bought that plant in 2020. The newspaper said the development company plans a mixed-use development at the site. But plans are in the early stages.

“We are in the beginning stages of our adaptive re-use and multifamily project nearby on Algonquin Street, and throughout the development of that site will ensure the protection of the Charleston Cemetery Historic District,” White Point co-founder Jay Levell said in a statement.

Levell said the company was committed to preservation.

“We honor the history of the area and, as seen through our work in numerous historic structures in the Carolinas, always put preservation first. We value the work of the CCHD Task Force and look forward to working with them for further recognition of the historic lands,” he said.

Preservation Society of Charleston representative Anna-Catherine Carroll, who attended the premiere, said there’s a group involved in protecting and maintaining Charleston’s history. That includes the city’s African-American cemeteries, which are part of 23 cemeteries in the district.

Boags said Gannon connected with Carroll to learn more about the process.

The African American Cemeteries Restoration Project group said Boags cemetery is a “site in-need.”

The group’s partners include the International African American Museum, the Mayor’s Office of the City of Charleston, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Charleston.

The Gannons hope the clean-up effort will start sooner than later, but those plans are in the early stages.