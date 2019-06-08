A new library is coming to Mount Pleasant on Monday

by: Olivia Parsons

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Wando Mount Pleasant Library on Monday. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the library’s new location on Carolina Park Boulevard.

The Wando Mount Pleasant Library is the first of five new libraries to open in the area. It will include study rooms, an auditorium, editing labs, a digital media studio and more.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will include speakers from the library and Charleston County Government, as well as elected officials.

For more information about this library, please visit: ccpl.org/construction.

