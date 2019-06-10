A New Mount Pleasant Library Opens Today!

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD)- The Wando Mount Pleasant Library is (almost) here! Located at 1400 Carolina Park Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, the public is invited to attend today’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

We’re told this is one of many new facilities launching system-wide that will provide exceptional library service, as well as access to emerging technologies and resources that the public can embrace as their own.

This facility is the first of five new libraries to open after the passing of a 2014 $108.5 million referendum calling for new facilities and the renovation of existing branches. The referendum was approved by 74% of Charleston County voters.

The new branch was designed by architecture firm LS3P and built by MB Kahn. Carolina Park Development donated the land for the facility, along with $1.2 million toward its construction.

Construction of the 40,000 square-foot facility began in December 2017 and features:

250-seat Auditorium

Study Rooms

Self-check Kiosks

Digital Media (Recording) Studio

Two Editing Labs

Two Creative Studios/ Makerspaces

Storytime Room

Teen Lounge with Gaming Room

Outdoor Reading Areas

Learning (Computer) Lab

The ribbon cutting ceremony begins at 9 a.m.