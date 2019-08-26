A new proposal for trash pick-up on James Island

James Island, S.C. (WCBD)- The James Island Public Service District Commission (JIPSD) and the City of Charleston have been working on a plan to provide more efficient solid waste collection throughout the community.

Right now, two sets of garbage trucks go down the street each week. In some neighborhoods, JIPSD picks up the brown bins and the City of Charleston picks up green bins.

James Island Mayor Bill Woolsey says, “In my opinion, this is the most blatant example of waste and duplication of public services on our Island”, and he believes the solution is simple.

The idea is that JIPSD would collect garbage and yard debris from homes in one area and the City would collect from homes in a separate area.

“The total number of homes served by the JIPSD and the City will remain the same, but by coordinating their efforts, both will save on fuel and time.” Mayor Bill Woolsey

JIPSD Commission will consider a limited pilot program to test the proposal at tonight’s Solid Waste Committee meeting.

“The test area will be for a neighborhood that is mostly annexed to the City with only a few homes in the Town that will be covered by the City and a nearby neighborhood mostly in the Town with only a few homes annexed to the City that will be covered by the JIPSD.” Mayor Bill Woolsey

Both neighborhoods are near Harbor View Road. The target date for the test is October.

The Committee’s recommendation is should be announced at 7:00 p.m..