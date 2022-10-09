Fire burns at abandoned home in Mount Pleasant, courtesy Brittani Killian

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lanes along Hungry Neck Blvd are closed Sunday as Mount Pleasant Fire Department responds to a fire at a nearby structure.

According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, firefighters respond to a structure fire just before 12 p.m. Sunday near Hungry Neck Blvd.

Hungry Neck Blvd between Venning Rd and Market Center Blvd is closed while crews clear the scene.

Mount Pleasant Fire says the structure is believed to be at an abandoned home.

No injuries were reported.

Officials urge the public to use caution while driving in the area. Count on 2 for updates.