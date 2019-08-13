A public safety meeting is set for Tuesday to address gun violence in the community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Eastside Community Development Corporation will host a public safety meeting on Tuesday to address the issues of gun violence in the community.

This is in response to the shooting on Hanover Street on Thursday night.

U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect, 18-year-old Shannon Johnson. He’s expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday. He’s charged with the murder of 41-year-old Timothy Haman Junior.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston Police Cheif Luther Reynolds are among those who will be at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Chief Reynolds said it’s an opportunity to talk with the community and ensure that going forward, his staff and all local governments are on the same page.

“We want to engage with the community,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. “And as we do our jobs, we actually want to do it in such a way that we build that relationship. That we build trust. That we make it even stronger.”

Some people living in the area are questioning why this shooting is receiving so much attention. Some said it’s because the victim was white. We asked Cheif Reynolds if race has anything to do with it. He said in this case, race isn’t important.

“What’s important is that we had a senseless loss of life,” Reynolds said. “We have a community that wants us in their community and they want us to use effective strategies to make sure that we keep them safe.”

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Trident Tech’s Palmer Campus.