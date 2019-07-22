A recent homicide showed the dangers of living as a transgender woman in society

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police found Denali Berries Stuckey dead of an apparent gunshot wound at the 2700 block of Carner Avenue on Saturday, July 20.

Denali, who identifies as female, was the third black trans woman to be killed in South Carolina since 2018.

According to Out Magazine, she was also the 12th black trans woman to be killed in the United States in the year 2019 so far.

The Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) is an organization that fights for the rights of people who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Chase Glenn, executive director of the AFFA, was shocked to hear of the news of Denali’s death.

“We hear about these things happening in other places and when it happens right in your own backyard, it’s just horrible.” Chase Glenn, Executive Director, AFFA

Glenn believes that more people need to understand what it’s like to live as a transgender person.

“People don’t understand what it means to be transgender. People are confused about that and maybe feel a little put off by that and so a lot of times they become targets. When it comes to people who are in the African American community and people of color, it’s especially difficult. Trans woman of color are looked at as disposable, it’s horrible. It doesn’t make sense to me, but there needs to be more education, more understanding.” Chase Glenn, Executive Director, AFFA

Friends and family of Denali and several members of the LGBTQ+ community went to social media to memorialize Denali and express their frustration with the amount of violence that is targeted to transgender women.