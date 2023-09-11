CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston say waterspouts are possible along the coast early Monday morning.

“The risk will be highest along lines of towering clouds and near isolated showers and thunderstorms,” said NWS forecasters. Waterspouts were likely between Isle of Palms, SC and Saint Catherines Sound, GA.

Conditions for waterspouts to develop will become less favorable by late morning when the sea breeze begins to form along the beaches.

Officials say waterspouts can develop rapidly and produce winds and seas that are dangerous for vessels. If you are on the water and see one form, you should move your boat away quickly.

There is a potential for waterspouts this morning, especially from Saint Catherine's Sound north to Isle of Palms where non-supercell tornado parameters are running the highest in the vicinity of weak land breeze circulation. https://t.co/PwjSyXjpTx pic.twitter.com/UsFC1mxJRL — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 11, 2023

Waterspouts were seen along the beaches on Sunday. Beachgoers shared images after one waterspout was spotted near Folly Beach during the earlier part of the day, another was seen not far from Sandy Point off Kiawah Island.

