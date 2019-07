NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In the aftermath of a number of violent crimes in North Charleston, a Stop the Violence Community Youth Rally was held.

The Unity Prayer Alliance teamed up with the Christ Temple Church for an evening of games and activities at Ellis Park.

Organizers want to find alternatives for young people who might otherwise turn to violence and criminal activity.

The Unity Prayer Alliance plan to hold additional events in the future to encourage community involvement.