CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– Courtney Pryor was walking along King Street in downtown Charleston when she was struck by a vehicle that police said was traveling at a high rate of speed.

On Saturday night around 11 p.m., Pryor was walking down King Street across from the Recovery Room when she was struck by a struck.

“The recovery room on the upper King Street side, we have had a few accidents in that area within those last few years,” said Craig DuBose, Sgt for Charleston Police Department.

Courtney Pryor, the daughter of Charleston County councilman Teddie Pryor, was hit by 37-year-old Jeremy Lopez of Summerville. Lopez had told officers on the scene he had just left a bar.

We spoke to Councilman Pryor, and he said Courtney is responding and has little feeling in movement, but he said he feels overwhelmed but blessed that his daughter survived the horrific crash.

“You know, devastated is the thing anytime you get a call, or someone knocks at your door at midnight, saying that your daughter was involved in a real serious accident. That’s heartbreaking and shocking, and to look at her in that condition and to learn that she was thrown 82 feet where she was, we just thank god she’s still alive because most people don’t make it in that situation,” said Councilman Pryor.

King Street business owners have called on the city in the past to implement more safety measures for pedestrians to avoid these types of incidents.

“Cycling and pedestrian safety has been a top priority on a lot of people’s minds for a while, and this isn’t the first time that an accident like this has happened, so I hope that the city does take notice and take these events seriously to understand that this is a priority and people do want to feel safe when there crossing the street or riding there bike home from work,” said Daniel Einhorn, owner of Build- a- bike.

The Pryor Family said Courtney remains hospitalized.