A year in review: 2020’s most-clicked stories on counton2.com

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Riots, protests, elections, storms, and a global pandemic – 2020 has been packed full of major local news.

Just after the start of the new year, we learned about a woman who dialed 911 with her foot after her hands became crushed while changing a tire along I-95 in Colleton County. We also followed the heartbreaking story of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, from Cayce, South Carolina, who was kidnapped and killed by a neighbor in February.

We would see a changing tide in the Democratic presidential primary when Joe Biden received his first win after most early states leaned toward Bernie Sanders. It set into motion a wave for the former Vice President in the primaries thanks to support from Congressman James Clyburn, who was also named the most important politician of 2020 by The Guardian.

Soon after, South Carolina would receive its first COVID-19 diagnosis in March as the coronavirus pandemic ripped across the country. Governor McMaster would later order schools to be closed, issue a ‘home or work’ order for the state, and even local beach access would be restricted, setting off a furry for residents across the Lowcountry.

Rep. Joe Cunningham was among the first politicians in South Carolina to be diagnosed with the virus- the most recent was Governor McMaster, who tested positive just before the Christmas holiday.

Severe storms in mid-April spun off several tornadoes, including a deadly EF-4 in Hampton County, and an EF-3 that damaged or destroyed homes in Berkeley County.

Later in April, we learned about a 57-year-old woman who was killed by an alligator on Kiawah Island. Deputies say the victim was at an acquaintance’s home and “acting unusual” when she decided to get a closer look at an alligator. The gator grabbed the woman’s leg and dragged her into the water.

We also watched as riots happened across the United States, and in downtown Charleston, over the death of George Floyd, racial inequality, and police brutality. Peaceful protests in Marion Square escalated into riots throughout the downtown area on the night of May 30th and into the early morning hours. Several protests continued in the days following.

It wasn’t long after that when Charleston City Council voted in favor of removing the John C. Calhoun Statue which towered over Marion Square.

In June we learned about the death of 18-year-old Elijah Weatherspoon, who drowned after falling overboard while partying with friends on a boat in Charleston Harbor, and the vandalism of the Charleston 9 Memorial in West Ashley just says after the thirteenth anniversary of the Sofa Super Store fire where nine Charleston firefighters lost their lives.

A serious crash on the Don Holt Bridge in July claimed the life of a tow truck driver and caused serious injury to a Charleston County deputy, who had stopped to help a disabled vehicle.

We also had a close call during hurricane season when Hurricane Isaias approached the Charleston coastline in August. The storm made landfall in upper Horry County near the North Carolina line.

And who could forget the hotly contested race between U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison? The race was just one of many close-watched races in November and raised record-breaking funding for both candidates.

While these stories gained much attention in 2020, we gathered the top 10 most clicked stories on counton2.com; these are the stories that received the most clicks over the past year. Some may even surprise you.

TOP TEN MOST CLICKED STORIES ON COUNTON2.COM IN 2020

Number 10: K-9 bites cow, deputy tases K-9, cow kicks deputy

A deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was forced to use his taser on his own K-9 back in January. It happened while the deputy was responding to a burglary call – a cow that was near the scene distracted the K-9, and the dog bit the cow.

Number 9: Bella the dog, who became lost after her owner’s truck was stolen, is found after a community-wide search

Bella, a 2-year-old Lab mix, went missing in early January after her owner’s truck was stolen out of North Charleston. It launched a community-wide search until the dog was later found deceased by her owner near an embankment along the 52 Connector. The suspect was later located and arrested.

NUMBER 8: Mysterious animal bones found on Folly Beach sparks questions from beachgoers

Social media erupted in February after a video of an unusual-looking animal carcass was posted on Facebook. Although beachgoers had their own take regarding the carcass, the identity of the remains are still unknown.

NUMBER 7: Meteor caught on doorbell camera

A Summerville family caught a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere on their doorbell video camera back in May. The meteor was believed to be part of the Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower, which is debris from Halley’s Comet.

NUMBER 6: Wrong-way driver involved in multi-vehicle crash on Rivers Avenue; multiple fatalities confirmed

A wrong-way driver was involved in two multi-vehicle crashes along US 52 in September. The crash shut down Rivers Avenue for several hours and resulted in several deaths. Images from the scene revealed obliterated cars and a wide path of debris. The driver was also killed in the crash.

Number 5: CCSO deputy seriously injured, tow truck driver knocked off Don Holt Bridge while responding to crash

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stopped to assist a disabled vehicle on the Don Holt Bridge back in July. While there, deputy Mike Costanzo and a tow truck driver were struck by another truck pulling a trailer. Deputy Costanzo was seriously injured and spent several weeks in rehabilitation, and the tow truck driver was sent over the side of the bridge. Search and rescue crews later recovered his body from the water. As of December, no charges have been filed in the case.

NUMBER 4: UofSC opening with ‘accelerated’ fall semester, ending in-person classes after Thanksgiving

Despite being shut down for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, the University of South Carolina announced in May an updated and accelerated schedule for the fall semester.

NUMBER 3: Peaceful protests turned into riots in downtown Charleston over the death of George Floyd and racial inequality

May 30th began with peaceful protests in Marion Square over the death of George Floyd, racial inequality and police brutality across the country. It later erupted into acts of violence and vandalism throughout downtown Charleston. Riots were taking place in cities across the U.S. at the time and were followed by several days of protests in Charleston, North Charleston, and Summerville.

NUMBER 2: Two families heartbroken following fatal crash in Georgetown County

Two families mourned the loss of their loved ones following a deadly crash in Georgetown County back in September. The collision was caused by a wrong-way driver and included the deaths of a 3-year-old and 49-year-old high school football coach. Several others were injured.

NUMBER 1: Woman wanted for dine-and-dash at a downtown restaurant; left her ID on the table

Authorities announced in February they were searching for a 23-year-old woman who left a downtown restaurant, El Jefe, without paying her bill. Police say a group had left a substantial portion of their bill unpaid. They only left $25 on the table, out of a $77 bill. One of the patrons, though, inadvertently left her ID on the table. Oops.

Honorable mentions:

11: Netflix’s hit series, Outer Banks, began their search for extras to appear in the show’s second season. It sparked a lot of attention with the community hoping to appear in an episode. – READ MORE

12: Many people on social media questioned a ‘pink blob’ that washed onto Folly Beach in May. – READ MORE

13: Authorities began a statewide search for a missing 28-year-old Charleston woman, Celia Sweeney, back in March. Affidavits revealed she was killed in Charleston and transported to Spartanburg County in a heartbreaking homicide investigation. – READ MORE