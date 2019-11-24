Law Enforcement shares ways to deter thieves from breaking into your home when you are out-of-town this Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)- The American Automobile Association released their Thanksgiving holiday travel predictions.

Overall, an additional 1.6 million more people will travel compared with last year, a 2.9% increase

They predict that more than 55 Million people will kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving

However, with increased numbers of people traveling this week, law enforcement warns that empty homes are ideal for burglars looking for an easy break-in.

To keep your house protected in your absence, they recommend making it appear you are home.

They say to never leave a message on your answering machine that tells callers you are on vacation.

Another suggestion is to leave a few lights on.

Also, ask a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on your home.

“Talk with your neighbor, so that they know,” Deputy Chief Greg Gomes with North Charleston Police Department said. “If you receive a newspaper or something and your mail, they can pick that up for you, so that’s not sitting out. It can be an obvious sign that someone isn’t at the house.”

Authorities also say to limit your social media posts, so that it’s not obvious that you are away from your home for an extended period of time.

If you would like for police to check on your house while you’re out of town for Thanksgiving, contact your local law enforcement agency.