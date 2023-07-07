Hollywood, S.C. (WCBD) – An abandoned mobile home has been left alongside Davison road for months according to residents who live in the area. Hollywood residents are voicing concerns about this unsightly abandoned trailer.

It’s hard to miss, and aside from the obvious aesthetic issues, many locals are worried it could pose a threat to the environment.

“The concern is, from an appearance look, definitely an eye sore. The other one is, environmental hazard, when we get a bad rainstorm or whatever you’ll actually see stuff dripping out of the side,” said Hollywood local, Jerry Gray.

Resident Jerry Gray said it’s been alone on the side of the road for a while, long enough for pictures of it to appear on google maps.

“If you google Davison Road and Messervy Road it actually shows up on google street view so you know it’s been here for a pretty good period of time,” said Gray.

But in order to remove the trailer, someone has got to take responsibility for it, and no one seems to be stepping up. News 2 reached out to the south carolina department of health and environmental control, which said their department does not have the authority to remove the abandoned building.

Charleston county has posted a do not occupy notice on the side of the trailer.. But said it is not in their jurisdiction either.

Gray shared with News 2 an email between him and Charleston County Building Code Enforcement Manager Wayne Domina. Domina said that the moving company responsible for the trailer was issued a citation and it is a “very big version of littering in the town of Hollywood’s jurisdiction.”

Newly elected Hollywood Mayor Chardale Murray said she is willing to work with whoever it takes to get the building removed.

“Of course, I’m the new mayor-elect, so I’m not aware of everything that’s going on with the mobile home. But what I can do is reach out to Charleston County, maybe DMV, or one of the council members, maybe Teddie Pryor,” said Murray.

News 2 has reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources. We are waiting on a response.