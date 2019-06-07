Academic Magnet student graduates top in his class

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Steven Schlosser, a student from Academic Magnet High School graduated top of his class and delivered his commencement speech on Friday.

It comes after his brother, Nate Schlosser, also graduated top in his class.

News 2 caught up with Steven and asked him what advice he would give to rising freshman.

“Don’t be afraid to work hard, remember to have fun and keep a good attitude,” he said.

Steven says that the thing he will miss most about high school is his companionship with his friends.