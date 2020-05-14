Accelerate ED Task Force meeting discusses needs for reopening schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fluidity—that’s the main word that was used in today’s Accelerate ED Task Force meeting where they discussed what to do with funding coming in and if they should open schools for summer sessions.

According to State Superintendent Molly Spearman—they are budgeting for all of the following areas: cleaning equipment and training, a technology reimbursement, food service costs, expansion of e-learning, transportation, and, of course, a plan for P.P.E.

I did ask for protect equipment masks required to protect all of our teachers, cafeteria workers, custodians, bus drivers and purchasing a mask for each day—a cloth mask times 5. Molly Spearman, State Superintendent

As of now, P.P.E. will be purchased by the state and not the districts. A plan for transportation also discussed would have students entering from the back of the bus and allocating one student per seat unless there is family present.

As for opening up in July—a firm yes has not been set. Yet one thing is for certain: a need for more nurses in the schools before any re-openings.

We’ve spent the last couple of years talking about having an SRO in every school and which threat is going to be greater—and I think it’s the health threat right now. Alan Walters Building & Student Services

When it came to the issue of a partial schedule, Fenton Overdyke with Parent Feedback said a survey showed it would be less accepted as parents would have a hard time planning around it with child care.

Final recommendations for budgeting should be put in place by next week which would lead to another task force meeting.