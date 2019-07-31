Access to health care closer to home; MUSC to open new campus in West Ashley

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD)— Moving state-of-the-art health care closer to where you live— that’s the focus of the new MUSC Health West Campus coming to citadel mall in West Ashley.

Construction is well underway for the new campus opening in late Fall 2019.

The Chief Medical Officer of MUSC Physicians Practice, Peter Zwerner, tells us that many of the services and doctors that are at the main MUSC hospital campus, will also be at this location.

A major perk is that it is closer to home for many in the Lowcountry— saving you a trip to Downtown, Charleston.

“Many of our patients come from many hours away to get our services and I think that this will be easy access for them. We also have ample parking, which is a wonderful thing in the Charleston area…and then being part of an existing mall will provide services, food courts, and shopping that will make it more of a destination,” Zwerner said.

Once complete, the center will house doctors in pediatric and primary care, as well as, physicians specializing in a variety of services:

Ambulatory surgery center

Cardiology

Dermatology

Ear, nose and throat care

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Imaging center

Infusion

Lab services

Musculoskeletal Institute

Nephrology

Neurology

Occupational therapy

Ophthalmology

Pain management

Pediatric after hours

Physical therapy

Rheumatology

Spine Center

There will also be a surgical unit with multiple operating rooms.

This new MUSC Health West Campus is part of the overhaul to turn the Citadel Mall into the Epic Center. The plan is for more non-traditional tenants, like this one, to occupy the mall.