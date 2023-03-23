CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston One Credit Open returns to Daniel Island next weekend, and along with crowning a champion, the tournament will also raise money for a global cause.

The tournament is partnering with Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Charities to support “Tennis Plays for Love,” a fundraising campaign that benefits humanitarian aid and earthquake relief in Syria and Turkey.

For every ace made by a player throughout the Credit One Charleston Open, the tournament will donate $100 to Global Giving’s Turkey and Syria Earthquake Relief Fund.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 52,000 people. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were severely damaged, leaving millions displaced.

Officials said attendees will be able to track where donations stand throughout the tournament via videoboards placed around the stadium grounds.

The nine-day tournament showcases 56 players and runs April 1 through April 9 at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island.