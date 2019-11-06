Active and retired military personnel can tour Hunley site for free Veterans Day weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends of the Hunley is celebrating Veteran’s Day by offering free tickets to active and retired military personnel this weekend.

The free tickets for our armed services will be available both Saturday, November 9th from 10 – 5PM and Sunday, November 10th from 12 – 5PM.

The Hunley, which currently sits at Clemson University’s Warren Lasch Conservation Center in North Charleston where researchers have been working to conserve the Civil War-era submarine and piece together clues that solve her disappearance.

Leaders say the attraction offers views of the world’s first successful combat submarine and artifacts found in the crew compartment along 7500 square feet of interactive exhibit space.

“We are strong supporters of our armed services and regularly look for ways to say thank you for all they do. The free tickets we are offering veterans are a small token of our gratitude for their sacrifice and courage,” said Kellen Butler, Executive Director of Friends of the Hunley.