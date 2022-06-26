MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Sonya Duvall is fighting back after learning of plans to develop one of Mount Pleasant’s major parks.

“This is all new,” Duvall said. “It was recent; I believe in the last three weeks it’s all happened. Before this was a trail under a canopy of trees.”

She recently started a Facebook group to post updates about the development and garner support from other neighbors who live in the area.

“I started “Save the Park Mt Pleasant” because there seemed to be no place where anybody was able to get together and chat about what was going on,” Duvall said.

According to the Town of Mount Pleasant website, the Rifle Range Road Park project is expected to be a sports complex that includes a 34,000-square foot recreation building. Duvall believes that will devastate the wildlife living there.

“Let’s go ahead and build this sports complex somewhere else that doesn’t involve wetlands and established woods,” she said, “and the destruction of so much habitat.”

She also says the proposed sports complex would add to traffic issues in the area.

“Intensely developing the park into a sports complex with hard surfaces and stadium lighting and all that goes along with it,” Duvall said, “that’s the wrong thing for this spot.”

She says the project undervalues the importance of nature.

“Greenspaces like this also play a huge role in people’s wellness,” Duvall said. “So, why not save this park and put in the sports complex somewhere else.”

According to the Town of Mount Pleasant website, the project started in July 2021.