CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Acts of Kindness (AOK) Day is spreading warmth and generosity this holiday season by offering a range of free services and resources to the local community.

Free turkeys will be distributed on Saturday, Nov. 18 along with hot meals, winter hats and other resources at the event.

AOK USA is in collaboration with Every 1 Voice Matters and The Henry Jenkins Group to provide these resources at the community-driven event on Saturday from 12 – 3 p.m. at Wye Lane Park behind the old Alex restaurant on Dorchester Rd.

Mayor-Elect Reggie Burgess and Senator-Elect Deon Tedder will be addressing the community and sharing their insights on the importance of kindness and unity.

AOK will have music, food trucks, jump castles and kiddie train rides to involve the entire community.

According to a press release, AOK Day serves as a reminder that every act, no matter how small, contributes to building a stronger, more compassionate community.