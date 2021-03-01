Additional Lowcountry CVS pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines

CVS Pharmacy Begins Administering COVID-19 Vaccines on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Fall River, Mass. (Scott Eisen/CVS Health via AP Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CVS on Monday announced that 12 additional pharmacies in South Carolina will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the total number to 33 adross the state.

Over 30,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to be distributed among the CVS pharmacies each week.

In the Lowcountry, there are locations in Goose Creek, Hanahan, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, and Walterboro. As of 4:00 p.m. Monday, all Lowcountry locations EXCEPT Walterboro still have availability.

Eligible individuals include those in Phase 1a. Appointments can be made at this link.