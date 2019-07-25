Addressing the Mental Needs of First Responders

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Happening today, the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team is hosting a behavioral health summit. The goal is to address the mental health needs of first responders.

195 participants form 8 states have signed up to participate. They come from all aspects of emergency services including EMS, law enforcement agencies, treatment facilities, and more.

Anyone who has anything to do with helping or taking care of first responders is invited to attend. The hope is that participants will share resources and ideas that can help improve behavioral health.

Gerald Mishoe, the Executive Director for the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Teams says the theme for the program is “everyone has a story”. He tells News 2 that this is a way of inviting people to reach out without the fear of being judged, ” There is no judgement here. No bag of tricks here. No smoke and mirrors. We’re here because we care about one another and we’re going to be better tomorrow then we were today”.

The goal for today’s summit is for participants to work together, share resources, improve base line outreach, and help prepare young people for what they will face over the years.

The summit starts at 9 a.m. at the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant. For more information, click here.