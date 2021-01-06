Adult extras needed for final scenes on Outer Banks season 2, casting directors say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lights, camera, action! Casting agents are again searching for extras to appear in season 2 of the hit Netflix series, Outer Banks.

Extras casting director, Taylor Woodell, who works for TW Casting and Recruit, said production for season 2 of the show will wrap up at the end of January.

According to Woodell, production is looking for adults 18+, and more importantly adults with diverse backgrounds, for the final scenes and days of filming.

The pay rate is $80 for 8 hours. You’ll also receive time and a half for every hour that exceeds the 8th hour.

Those submitting must expect to film 12+ hours per day.

If you are interested in becoming a paid extra on the show, you should visit twcastandrecruit.com/get-started to submit your application.