CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Wine Festival is holding a Charleston Mimosa Festival on Sat, Oct. 28 at 68 Hagood Ave, Charleston, SC 29403.

This is a 21+ event that will feature brunch punch, beer, wine – and of course – mimosas!

“After a very successful 2022 Mimosa Festival, we’re so excited to host the festival again and can’t wait to make an even bigger splash with this year’s event,” said Mike DiLonardo, Director of Operations at Charleston Wine Festivals. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone there for an eventful day filled with delicious drinks, music and friends!”

The festival will be held from 1-5 p.m. where guests can enjoy live music from the Jacob Poole Band, DJ B Folks and a silent disco.

Beverage tastings are included in the ticket price and food will be available for purchase.

Tickets are now on sale for $65 at https://bit.ly/3EioL4c and for any updates follow @charlestonwinefestivals on Facebook and Instagram.