NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two adults and four children were displaced following a Thursday morning duplex fire in North Charleston.

Assistant Chief Christian Rainey with the North Charleston Fire Department said crews responded to a reported fire along McKnight Drive shortly after 10:00 a.m.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the attic when crews arrived, and fire was found in the kitchen.

Two cats and a turtle were rescued during the fire; however, a third cat died. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No firefighters were injured. An investigation is underway.