NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four puppies were rescued during a Tuesday morning house fire in North Charleston.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire off Wecco Street sometime before 9:00 a.m.

That fire is currently under control and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Five adults and dogs were displaced because of the fire. Four puppies were rescued during the response.

St. Andrews Fire Department, Charleston County EMS and North Charleston Police Department assisted with the call.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.