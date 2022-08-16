CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A West Ashley apartment complex aimed at making affordable housing more accessible is now opening its doors.

There were over 2,000 applications for the 62 units available at the Bulls Creek apartments, and the building is already fully leased.

This was the first project completed using $20 million allotted for affordable housing, approved by city voters in 2017.

The units will be available for households earning 60% or less than the area median income.

“Look at this place here under these Oak trees! And this beautiful construction. It is beautiful! Isn’t it? Affordable housing can be beautiful, it can be livable, it can be more than decent,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg during an event celebrating a step toward progress.

The beauty includes shiny stainless-steel appliances, wide balconies, and freshly landscaped flowers.

Generations of residents to come will soon have new places to call home.

The construction company that completed this project is already working on another affordable housing complex in downtown Charleston.