MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The African American Historic Settlement Commission (AASC) is hosting an event Friday to showcase the new Long Point Historic School House while also announcing a new month-long Black History Month initiative.

Community members will have an opportunity to look inside the historic schoolhouse, which was moved to the Snowden community from its original location Long Point Road two years ago.

Leaders with AASC will also announce the first Black History Month collaboration with Boone Hall in the newly renovated gin house.

Event organizers say they are planning to have displays and activities at Boone Hall Plantation throughout Black History Month to reflect and learn about the history.

President for the AASC, John Wright, said it is important to have this event at this location.

“The newly renovated gin house is the perfect location for it. What will happen throughout the month is we will have a speaker series, and that will happen on Boone Hall Plantation every week. We will have displays in Boone Hall Plantation, upstairs, that will reflect the things that happened at the plantation during the reconstruction era,” he said.

Wright says more details will be announced during Friday’s event, which is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Long Point Museum and Education Center.