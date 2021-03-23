After hiatus in 2020, Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation in April

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival is set to return to Boone Hall Plantation late next month after a hiatus in 2020.

The annual event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boone Hall later announced a drive-thru option for its strawberry patch off Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant.

Those attending the popular spring event can enjoy a variety of entertainment and activities for people of all ages, like acrobatic dogs, thrill rides, a petting zoo, contests, and festival foods.

Plus, you can’t have a strawberry festival without fresh strawberries!







This will be the first Lowcountry Strawberry Festival for General Manager Jim Westerhold, who took over leadership of Boone Hall last May after the passing of longtime Boone Hall owner, Willie McRae.

“Willie McRae set the bar high for all Boone Hall special events. We’re excited to continue the legacy that he left behind and are anticipating a great festival as many people appear ready to get back out to safe community events,” said Westerhold.

McRae started the event as a two-acre u-pick strawberry patch in 1997; it grew into one of the largest spring festivals in South Carolina.

This year’s event will return on Thursday, April 29th through Sunday, May 2nd but organizers say you shouldn’t wait to purchase your tickets.

Tickets will be limited because of COVID-19 safety measures, so you are encouraged to purchase them in advance by visiting boonehallplantation.com.

Organizers say the festival will be spread out on over 20 acres outdoors with a plan in place to ensure all who attend enjoy a safe, healthy, day of fun on the farm.