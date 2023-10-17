DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on unsafe driving in Williamsburg, Colleton, and Dorchester counties this week.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police are expected to partner with local law enforcement partners in an effort to reduce collisions and fatalities on the roadways.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) said there will be a special emphasis on DUI, speeding, and aggressive and distracted driving, which they said are common violations that lead to deadly crashes.

Special enforcement will take place Wednesday through Sunday in the following locations:

Williamsburg County: US-52, US-521, SC-41, and SC-527.

Colleton and Dorchester Counties: I-95.

Officials say State Transport Police will also focus on Commercial Motor Vehicle violations in these areas.