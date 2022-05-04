CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Airbnb is cracking down on house parties with its anti-party plan over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.

The vacation rental company is restricting certain guests from booking one-night stays in Charleston during the holiday weekends.

Anyone without positive reviews through the company will not be able to book entire home listings for a one-night stay, including first-time bookers. Some two-night stays will also have restrictions during the holiday weekends.

The initiative is part of the company’s party ban, which went into place in August 2020.

Airbnb spokesperson, Ben Breit, said there have been issues with house parties at Airbnb rentals in Charleston in the past.

“This has been an issue that has come up in Charleston — in addition to being a great destination overall, whether its business or pleasure or visiting family, we have seen a few instances,” said Breit. “They are rare but they have happened where people have violated that trust and have thrown a party without the knowledge or consent of the owner. We just want to keep honing in on that and doing our very best to stop that.”

Last year over the Fourth of July weekend was the first time Airbnb implemented this anti-party plan. The company said it deterred nearly 300 people from booking home listings in Charleston over July 4th in 2021.

This year will be the first time the anti-party measures will be in place for Memorial Day weekend in Charleston.