Airport officials say to arrive extra early for your flight over the Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thanksgiving is only two weeks from today and this year TSA is expecting almost 27 million travelers to pass through security checkpoints over the holiday

Officials at the Charleston International Airport say to arrive extra early if you are flying to see your loved ones this holiday season.

Construction is still underway on the new parking garage, so you may need to park farther away in remote parking and use the shuttle.

The shuttle will take you from your car to the terminal.

This will add time when getting to the airport before your flight.

“Be mindful that there is going to be a lot of traffic on the road and a lot of traffic around the airport as well, so that timing is key. We don’t want folks to miss a flight, because they didn’t give themselves enough time to park, to get into the airport, to get checked in through the airlines and then through TSA,” the Deputy Director and Chief Communications Officer for the Charleston International Airport said.

Airport officials say that you can also save time in the security lines by knowing what Thanksgiving foods you can and cannot travel with.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) allows for passengers to bring pies, cakes and other baked goods through the checkpoints; however, liquids such as eggnog and maple syrup, and gels such as preserves and jellies, should go into checked bags.

For more TSA travel tips, click here.