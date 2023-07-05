NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Passenger traffic at Charleston International Airport was booming over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which records traveler numbers, is still in the process of gathering data from Thursday through Wednesday. But airport officials believe based on preliminary information that traffic might have been record-breaking again this year.

“Expectation is the numbers will come in this evening, and we expect that travel will be record-setting travel. We expect it to be more passengers traveling than last Fourth of July holiday,” said Spencer Pryor, Deputy Exe. Director and CCO for Charleston International Airport.

Travelers Liz and Lynn-Crane-Wexler were visiting the Lowcountry and said they had a great trip before heading to catch their flight home.

“We’re going back home from visiting Mom,” said Crane-Wexler. “We’re fortunate. Southwest has a direct flight from Baltimore, so we were able to take that Sunday and return back- and seemed to have no problems whatsoever.”

But there was one issue when arriving at Charleston International Airport.

“The only bad thing was the rental cars were low. They put us in a red Dodge Challenger muscle car. So, imagine us driving in that,” the pair said.

Other travelers were visiting Charleston from Kansas City. “Our husbands are golfing, and we plan to visit some boutiques, the beach, and some shopping. And food, lots of food,” said Kerry Schulz.

Leaving Kansas City, they were surprised at how many people were flying this morning.

“We were actually a little bit surprised because we flew out at seven, so we were like oh my gosh there’s a lot of people.”

Pryor said the increase in passenger travel has been part of a trend over the past few years. “We’ve seen our numbers continue to track upward,” said Pryor. “Last year, we did 5.1 million passengers. Our expectation this year, once it’s all said and done, we may be very close to touching 6 million passengers.”

Passengers like Lynn and Liz say, they just hope for one thing during their future travels to Charleston International Airport: “Never to drive one of those cars again,” they laughed.

And while there were some delays and cancellations over the 4th of July period, Charleston International Airport was listed at #5 on the insuremytrip.com’s list of the top 10 airports across the country with the lowest percentage of cancellations.

Airport officials still recommend that you download your airline’s app so you can know immediately if your flight is going to be delayed or canceled.