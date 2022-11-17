CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former University of South Carolina athlete A’ja Wilson will be a guest speaker at the Coaches for Character CHAMP Awards next spring.

The CHAMP Awards recognizes eight and twelfth-grade Charleston County students who demonstrate character, community service, academic effort, and overcoming odds.

Wilson, who holds a degree in Mass Communications from USC, will be a guest speaker when winners are announced during an annual event to be held at the Gilliard Auditorium in April 2023.

Wilson helped to lead the Gamecocks to their first NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in 2017. She also won the NCAA basketball tournament ‘Most Outstanding Player’ award. She won an Olympic Gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

A statue was dedicated in her honor near the main entrance to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Wilson currently plays for the Las Vegas Aces.

Coaches for Character is currently collecting nominations for the CHAMP Awards. Click here to submit a nomination.